"Dance is in my blood": Madhuri Dixit on her childhood passion

Madhuri Dixit, who is the epitome of beauty, elegance and talent in Indian cinema, has been captivating the audience with her mesmerizing moves, signature style and graceful expressions ever since she entered the industry. And has rightly earned the name of the dancing queen of Bollywood.

Whether it's the foot-tapping beats or the graceful expressions, Madhuri has mesmerised the audience in various genres.

In an interview with ANI, Madhuri revealed what dance means to her and how it has influenced her career over the years.

She said, "My life was always influenced by dance because I started learning when I was 3 years old. Kathak has always been a part of me. I have learned it for, like, 9, 10 years. I have given performances on stage for 2 hours. I had a national talent scholarship for dancing. So for me, dance is in my blood."

She added, "I've grown up on music because of my mom. She was a classical singer and used to attend, programs by Bhimsen Joshi and Kishori Amonkar. We used to fall asleep 2 o'clock in the morning. We were little kids. We used to listen to the music. So it's always been a part of my life. And then I was so lucky that I joined a profession which had everything that I grew up with, whether it's music or dance or acting. And, so I think I'm very lucky to be where I am and I always thank God every day. I have a lot of gratitude for what I was given."

Madhuri is a trained Kathak dancer and her dance numbers have set high standards and continue to be popular even today. Her ability to blend Indian classical dance elements with contemporary styles has made her dance performances even more captivating.

And the recent one that is the talk of the town right now, is the stunning face-off between Madhuri and Vidya Balan in the much-awaited horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has expertly crafted a mesmerizing blend of these classical dance forms.

Talking about her experience doing dance face-off in the movie, Madhuri said, "I have done so many dance offs. Like, even a dance Dola Re Dola or others but for me, it's always been a collaboration with the other artist. Ami Je Tomar is such an iconic song already. As I said earlier it's an OG, iconic song and it was made iconic by Vidya Balan."

She revealed how she always wanted to do such a song.

"I have always loved this song. Always wanted to be a part of it somehow. I used to think, maybe I should perform this song in one of my show performances or something like that. And when I got the opportunity, it was, like, so wonderful that I was dancing with Vidya who is the OG Manjulika, Madhuri added.

Sharing how this song is not only a face-off between actors but also a face-off between the two dance forms of India.

"It is wonderful that we have introduced the two dance forms Bharatanatyam and Kathak. So it's like a face-off between the two dance forms of India which are the classical dance forms which are so popular everywhere in the world. And I think that was also a great moment for me," the actor continued.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.

