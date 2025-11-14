'Dance Is the Closest to Complete Freedom that a Human Being Can Feel,' says Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff’s long-established presence in the fitness and combat sports space is taking a dynamic new step with the launch of a new dance academy in Hyderabad and Bangalore. The partnership marks an exciting expansion for her venture, moving beyond its commercial roots into residential communities, with the aim to bring the energy of movement and dance to a wider audience.

Sharing her excitement about the association, Krishna said, "I'm super excited. What a massive association this is, you know, and what a blessing for our venture as well. As of now, we've only really been a commercial space, but now we're able to expand to residential areas too. I think that's going to give us so much more visibility and help motivate and inspire the kids and the youth to take up some form of movement through dance, if not a sport or the gym or fitness, but through dance as well, and be able to freely express themselves and channel their energy in a very positive way."

Elaborating on the power of dance as a form of self-expression, Krishna added, "I think happiness, sadness, anger, excitement, all of it can be expressed through dance and movement. From A to Z, dance is an extended form of expression, very powerful, and I think it's the closest to complete freedom that a human being can feel." With the new academy, she hopes to create an environment that celebrates expression, creativity, and holistic well-being through movement.