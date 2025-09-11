Dancing diva of 70s Kalpana Iyer talks about "letting go": Children grow up and move away

Mumbai Sep 11 Bollywood veteran Kalpana Iyer, openly remembered as the Bollywood dancing diva of the 70s and 80s, caught a unique space for herself with her bold screen presence and high-energy performances.

The 70-year-old actress recently took to her social media account to share her views on the “art of letting go and grace of accepting change”. “There was a time when we believed we had control over everything: our days, our children, our careers, even the direction of life itself. We planned carefully, holding tight to dreams, routines, and people. And perhaps that was needed then. Life asked us to build, to care, to lead, and to protect. But slowly, life shifts,” wrote Iyer.

“One by one, the things we held so tightly start slipping away—not always with pain, but sometimes with quiet dignity. The children grow up and move away—not out of disregard, but because they must build their own lives. Beloved homes are sold, not because they weren't cherished, but because climbing those stairs became harder. Our roles – as manager, mother, engineer, and teacher – fade into the background, like names written in soft sand,” she further added. “And then, there is a moment—a quiet afternoon, perhaps—when we look around and realise: life has changed. The people we used to call every day now send messages. The faces around us are new. Even our own reflection carries gentle lines we never noticed forming. But instead of grief, something else begins to settle in. A kind of peace.* Adding to her mature stance, she wrote, “We understand, slowly, that letting go is not about losing. It’s about making room—for stillness, for peace, for reflection. Letting go means allowing our hearts to carry memories without chains. It means accepting that we are no longer the centre of the world—but we are still part of it, deeply and beautifully.”

Elaborating smoothly on how letting go is a matter of grace, she mentioned, “Letting go is not weakness. It is grace—the grace of the river that flows forward, not resisting the rocks, but dancing around them. It is in these years—when the world becomes quieter—that we learn the true strength of acceptance. We hold less, but we feel more. We chase less, but we appreciate more. We speak less, but what we say carries depth. And so we sit by the window, sip our tea, and smile, not because life was perfect, but because we lived, we loved, and we let go… with grace.”

