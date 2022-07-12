Dancing means the world to me: Choreographer Parth Sethi

Having worked as a choreographer in films such as Satyameva Jayate, Student of the Year 2, and Saheb Biwi or Gangster 3, dancer Parth Sethi is among the most celebrated names in the Indian dancers’ circuit today. First Indian to have won the World of Dance Solo Championship among 26,000 dancers, Parth has gained credibility across the world for his detailed dancing style and teaching methodology. “Dancing means the world to me and I wish to only grow as a dancer by exploring new forms. Being a choreographer is not a profession, it’s my greatest passion. Dancing is like therapy and it can do wonders to one’s mental health. Considering the kind of tough times we’ve been facing for the last couple of years, I feel everyone should spend some time every day, dancing their stress away,” says Parth.

Recalling how he made it to the World of Dance by chance and didn’t have any hope to win the coveted title, Parth shares, “I am not a competitive person. One day an email from the World of Dance announced a solo dance competition. My friends encouraged me to send in a dance clip for nomination. So I did share a clip and got selected. I flew to LA just three days before the competition and the performance is my most memorable to date because the audience participated while I danced. The audience clapped to the rhythm while I danced. Winning it among 26000 participants from across the world was truly a dream.” Parth is among the choreographers who are known for putting India on a global map. Founder of the artist collective CH_LK, he was the first Indian choreographer for the popular Broadway Dance Center’s showcase. Another instance of representing India globally was when Parth performed as the only dancer on stage during an AR Rahman performance at MetLife Stadium, New York during the IIFA Awards. Besides being a dancer, he is also growing as an artist by exploring himself as a singer-songwriter. CH_LK is looking forward to touring for gigs soon, with Parth’s original songs. “The idea is to fuse music and dance,” Parth says.

