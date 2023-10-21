"Dancing with Salman is always amazing": Katrina Kaif

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's peppy track 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' from 'Tiger 3' is all set to be out.

In the track, Katrina will be seen shaking a leg with Salman.

Sharing her experience on shooting for the track with Salman, Katrina said, "Dancing with Salman is always amazing and I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Just as Swag Se Swagat was received with so much love, we hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will raise the bar even higher."

Fans will also see Katrina in a completely glamorous avatar. Anaita Shroff Adajania styled her for the song.

On her looks in the song, Katrina shared, "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam stands out as a visually captivating song. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Cappadocia, Turkey, this song has to be visually one of my favourites. Teaming up once more with my favourite Vaibhavi Merchant after Mashallah and Swag Se Swagat."

She added, "Styled by one and only Anaita Shroff Adajania who has truly excelled in curating a stunning array of looks for me. In Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Anaita has crafted 7 remarkable looks, each exuding an undeniable sense of glamour and unique silhouettes."

Katrina further said that songs from the "Tiger franchise have always been iconic chartbusters" and she expects Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to meet the soaring expectations of people.

"Songs have always been one of the highlights in the Tiger films. I love how Vaibhavi captured the vibe and dynamic between Tiger and Zoya in this song in a new way. It embodied the vibrant and energetic feel of the song that fans anticipate from both of us," she said.

'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam', which is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, will be released on October 23. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor