Dangal, Aap Jaisa Koi to Ludo: 5 Best On-Screen Works of Birthday Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh, a name synonymous with reinvention and staying unpredictable with her screen choices. From starting as a child artist to always walking the path of unconventional cinema, Fatima has come a long way. As she rings in another year, here’s celebrating her best 5 on-screen works.

Dangal: A career-defining film, Fatima Sana portrayed the real-life character Geeta Phogat and registered her breakthrough role. From bringing believability to the character’s body language to striking a fine resemblance to the OG and being a pivotal part of the highest-grossing Indian film ever (Rs.2000+ crore worldwide), Fatima Sana Shaikh proved her strong hold on her craft as well as the box office.

Ludo: Fatima stepped into the vibrant role of Pinky Jain opposite Rajkummar Rao in Ludo, a black comedy crime film featuring interlinked stories. The film saw Fatima in a contrasting shade to that of Dangal, an entertaining and vibrant side that highlighted her potential to walk that route.

Metro In Dino: Fatima stepped into a nuanced character named Shruti Arya in Metro In Dino and touched hearts with a fine portrayal. In this musical romantic drama film, her understated performance turned out to be one of the most exciting highlights.

Aap Jaisa Koi: Fatima walked the path of an emotionally layered French language instructor named Madhu Bose in Aap Jaisa Koi, co-starring R Madhavan. Living an unapologetic life and crossing paths with someone who lives by tradition - Fatima brought the film to life with a deep understanding of her character as well as the film’s nature.

Dhak Dhak: Fatima showcased her daredevil side as Shashi Kumar Yadav in Dhak Dhak, who embarks on a motorbike trip of a lifetime. A daring, bold and an unpredictable character well-suited for an explorative actress like Fatima Sana Shaikh.

These films have defined the upward path for Fatima Sana Shaikh, but her hunger for pushing more has also made her a big part of projects like Ajeeb Daastaans, Sam Bahadur, Gustaakh Ishq and more!