"Dangerous": Salman to fans bursting crackers inside theatres while watching 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Superstar Salman Khan requested his fans and followers not to burn firecrackers in the theatres during 'Tiger 3' screening and enjoy the film without putting lives at risk.

Salman fans turned up in huge numbers to celebrate 'Tiger 3' as the film was released on Diwali, November 12. However, some of his fans celebrated the film's release in unusual ways.

A video, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows fans bursting firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, in Nashik district in Maharashtra. The video also shows other fans running to a safe space inside the theatre.

Malegaon Police registered a case against unknown persons on Monday in connection with a purported viral video showing a group of viewers bursting firecrackers inside a theatre here during the screening of Salman Khan's new release Tiger 3. According to the officials, the police took cognisance and registered a case under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Reacting to this incident, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote on X, "And we think we are not MAD."

Though Diwali turned out to be extra special for Salman as his film gave him his career's biggest opener ever.

Taking to the Instagram story, Salman wrote, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

https://twitter.com/RGVzoomin/status/1723927001051078847?

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 43 crore in Hindi language on the release day.

"'TIGER 3' IS SALMAN KHAN'S BIGGEST OPENER EVER... TOP 5 OPENERS... Day 1 biz... #Tiger3: Rs 43 cr #Bharat: Rs 42.30 cr #PremRatanDhanPayo: Rs 40.35 cr #Sultan: Rs 36.54 cr #TigerZindaHai: Rs 34.10 cr #India biz. Nett BOC.#SalmanKhan," he wrote.

The total day 1 collection of the film is Rs 44.50 Cr (Hindi + dubbed), as per a statement shared by YRF.

Undoubtedly, the film did a great business despite Diwali day.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3' previously held the record for the highest Diwali day collection by a single movie. The superhero film netted Rs 15 crore on Diwali day, which was the film's third day.

'Tiger 3' has become the biggest opener for Khan after the 2019 film Bharat which earned Rs 42.30 crore.

The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Just like its two previous instalments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

