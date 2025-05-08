Daniel Baldwin to star in action horror 'Jurassic: Reborn'

Washington [US], May 8 : Actor and director Daniel Baldwin will star in Jurassic: Reborn, an action horror from L.A.-based German director Marcel Walz.

The production for the picture has just wrapped up with Baldwin starring opposite Bryan Scamman (The Box), Danielle Titus (When the Night Falls) and Esmeree Sterling (Nobody's Angel), reported Deadline.

Synopsis reads, "When cutting-edge research leads to the creation of living dinosaurs, scientists on a secluded island must risk their lives and confront the now-growing creatures to prevent the animals from escaping and attacking the mainland," as per Deadline.

Atomic Blonde Entertainment has produced the film, which is set for a limited theatrical run starting on June 24, with an on-demand release scheduled for the same day.

Alex Herman is the writer, and David Rimawi is the executive producer. David Michael Latt is the producer, with Brendan Petrizzo as the line producer and Paul Bales as co-producer, reported Deadline.

