Daniel Craig sports long locks, looks unrecognisable as he touches down in Venice

Los Angeles, Sep 2 Looks like leaving the ‘James Bond’ franchise has affected actor Daniel Craig in some ways. The actor looked unrecognisable as he touched down in Venice with his wife Rachel Weisz.

Daniel flaunted his long locks as he headed to the Venice Film Festival by making his way through Marco Polo airport to get to the city, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The star has traded his suave cropped quiff for a shaggy shoulder-length hairdo. He debuted his new style when filming for his upcoming movie ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’, with the film due out next year.

As per Mirror.co.uk, he kept the rest of his look casual as he made his way to the stylish Italian city, wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. Rachel looked as chic as ever in a black dress and oversized sunglasses.

Daniel's next film, ‘Queer’, is set for release on September 3. The film is based on a semiautobiographical novella, starring Daniel as expat war veteran William Lee, who starts a romance with a younger man, drug addict and ex-Navy serviceman Eugene Allerton, played by Drew Starkey.

One much-talked-about scene sees Craig give oral sex to Allerton, but it seems he is headed for an Oscar nomination, with Venice Film Festival boss Alberto Barbera saying that she believes it's "the performance of a lifetime."

Daniel's upcoming reprisal of his role as Benoit in the ‘Knives Out’ franchise has seen him film scenes with Mila Kunis and Josh O'Connor. Director Rian Johnson revealed on social media in June that filming for the third installment had just begun.

He said: "Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man -- see you on the other side," next to a black-and-white picture of Daniel in a three-piece suit.

Fans loved his long hair, taking to the comment section to share their thoughts. One user said: "The knives out movies are gonna be like Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise alternating between long and short hair. I dig it. Rian, who is that man and where is Benny.”

