Daniel Day-Lewis ends acting retirement after 7 years

Los Angeles [US], October 2 : Veteran actor Daniel Day-Lewis made an unexpected return to acting after seven years.

The three-time Oscar winner is making his comeback with his son's film 'Anemone'.

As per Deadline, the father-son duo wrote the screenplay which explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers and the dynamics of familial bonds. The last time Day-Lewis was on the big screen was Focus Features' Paul Thomas Anderson movie Phantom Thread in 2017.

Daniel Day-Lewis will star with Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

Ben Fordesman (Love Lies Bleeding) is the Director of Photography, Jane Petrie (The Crown) is the Costume Designer and Chris Oddy (Zone of Interest) is the Production Designer.

Excited about the project, Focus Features Chairman, Peter Kujawski said, "We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B."

Day-Lewis quit acting in 2017.

In a message via publicist Leslee Dart he said at the time," Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Day-Lewis won the Best Actor Academy Award for Lincoln (2012), There Will Be Blood (2007) and My Left Foot (1990). He also was nominated for Phantom Thread (2017), Gangs Of New York (2002) and In the Name Of The Father (1993). His career stretches to the early 1980s and also includes lead roles in Nine (2009), The Ballad Of Jack And Rose (2005), The Crucible (1996) and The Last Of The Mohicans (1992).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor