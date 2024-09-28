Daniel Radcliffe, 'Harry Potter' cast remember co-star Maggie Smith

Washington [US], September 28 : Maggie Smith, the legendary actress, best known for her unforgettable roles in Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter series, passed away on Friday at the age of 89. As fans around the globe pay their respects, her Harry Potter co-stars have shared heartfelt tributes, remembering the warmth and brilliance she brought both on and off the screen.

Daniel Radcliffe, who worked closely with Smith in all but one Harry Potter film, shared a touching memory of their first meeting.

"The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her," Radcliffe said in a statement. "The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was 'would you like me to call you Dame?' at which she laughed and said something to the effect of 'don't be ridiculous!'" Radcliffe said in a statement as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny," Radcliffe added.

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, took to her Instagram to recall Smith's warmth and influence on set.

"When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie's legend - the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I've become an adult that I've come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring," read her Instagram post.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, too took to his Instagram account to express his heartbreak at the news.

"Heartbroken to hear about Maggie. She was so special, always hilarious and always kind. I feel incredibly lucky to have shared a set with her and particularly lucky to have shared a dance. I'll miss you Maggie. Sending all my love to her family."

Tom Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy, also paid tribute, writing, "Deeply saddened to wake up to the news of Maggie's passing. There quite simply was no one like her. Thank you for looking after us from literally day one. Thank you for not getting me kicked off the set when I couldn't stop giggling during your transfiguration class. Thank you for showing us the way. Raise your wands x."

Beyond the Harry Potter family, Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes reflected on the joy of working with the talented actress.

"Maggie Smith was a truly great actress and we were more than fortunate to be part of the last act in her stellar career. She was a joy to write for, subtle, many-layered, intelligent, funny and heart-breaking. Working with her has been the greatest privilege of my career, and I will never forget her," Downton Abbey said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sir Michael Caine also remembered his dear friend, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter stating, "It was my privilege to make two Films alongside the Legendary Maggie Smith. A truly brilliant Actress and a dear friend, who I will greatly miss."

Throughout her career, Smith played a variety of memorable roles in films. She was part of the ensemble cast in Murder by Death (1976), starred as the strict yet humorous Mother Superior in Sister Act (1992), and appeared in Hook (1991) alongside Robin Williams as Granny Wendy. Later in her career, she played a cantankerous retiree in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), delighting audiences with her wit and charm.

Her television work was also impressive. In addition to her Emmy-winning role in Downton Abbey, Smith starred in My House in Umbria, which also earned her an Emmy Award. She was nominated for other television roles, including as Mrs. Venable in Suddenly Last Summer and as Betsey Trotwood in the BBC miniseries David Copperfield, where she worked alongside a young Daniel Radcliffe before he was cast as Harry Potter.

Maggie Smith's personal life was marked by her long-lasting marriage to playwright Beverley Cross, whom she married in 1975 and stayed with until his death in 1998. Before that, she was married to actor Robert Stephens, with whom she had two sons, both of whom followed in her footsteps and became actors themselves. Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens have enjoyed successful careers in film and television, carrying on their mother's legacy in the acting world.

