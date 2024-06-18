Daniel Radcliffe reflects on career journey after first Tony Award win

Washington [US], June 18 : Daniel Radcliffe, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Harry Potter, has now etched his name in Broadway history with a victory at the Tony Awards 2024.

He clinched his first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his portrayal of Charley Kringas in 'Merrily We Roll Along,' a revival of the 1981 musical by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

In a poignant acceptance speech at the David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York, Radcliffe expressed his overwhelming gratitude and joy.

In the winning speech video shared by The Tony Awards' official Instagram page, he said, "I'm gonna just talk fast and try not to cry," adding, "This has been one of the best experiences of my life. It's been unbelievable."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8TH56Mvnzm/

Radcliffe extended his appreciation to his co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, as well as the entire cast and crew of 'Merrily We Roll Along.'

He specially thanked his parents, present in the audience, and paid tribute to his father on Father's Day.

"Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car and just loving me," he added warmly.

Acknowledging the support and influence of various mentors and collaborators, Radcliffe credited the Broadway League, American Theatre Wing, director Maria Friedman, and the original creators of the musical, Sondheim and Furth.

His journey from the wizarding world of Harry Potter to Broadway stardom has been marked by significant milestones, including his recent Emmy nomination for portraying Weird Al Yankovic in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.'

Reflecting on his career transition, Radcliffe shared backstage, "When I finished Potter, I had no idea what my career was going to be. So, to have had the last year of playing Weird Al and also doing 'Merrily We Roll Along,' I do think there was some... playing one character for a long time builds up in you a desire to do as many things as you possibly can."

'Merrily We Roll Along,' which explores the complexities of friendship and ambition, won additional accolades at the Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Orchestrations for Jonathan Tunick, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For Radcliffe, this production marked his fifth appearance on Broadway and his first Tony nomination.

Radcliffe's journey into Broadway began in 2008 with 'Equus,' followed by notable roles in 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' and others.

The Tony Awards 2024, broadcast in two parts, highlighted the resilience and talent of Broadway amidst a triumphant return to live theatre, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the ceremony celebrated the vibrancy and creativity of the theatrical community.

