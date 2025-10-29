Daniel Radcliffe set to make Broadway return with 'Every Brilliant Thing'

Los Angeles [US], October 29 : Actor Daniel Radcliffe is all set to make his Broadway return with the solo play 'Every Brilliant Thing'.

Radcliffe will be seen leading the solo play at the Hudson Theatre, starting from February 2026. It has been scheduled for a limited 13-week engagement alongside a March 12 opening, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, 'Every Brilliant Thing' has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries and also in an HBO Special featuring Donahoe.

The play's story follows a man who looks back at his life and at the "glimmers of hope that carried him through." It is directed by Macmillan along with Jeremy Herrin.

Speaking about the 'Harry Potter' actor Macmillan shared, "When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn't have been more thrilled. He has the intelligence, quick wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites - he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can't wait to get started," as quoted by the outlet.

Radcliffe also shared his excitement in an interview and said, "There's something about the nature of this play and the connection that is being constantly made with the audience, from before the play even starts when I'm out there interacting with people as they come into the room, that I'm very intrigued by and excited by," as quoted by Variety.

'Every Brilliant Thing' marks Daniel Radcliffe's much-awaited return to Broadway after his Tony Award-winning play, 'Merrily We Roll Along', ended its run in July 2024.

Among his other Broadway credits are 'Equus' and 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying'.

After making his Broadway debut in 2007, Radcliffe returned to the stage several times with shows like 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying', 'The Cripple of Inishmaan', and 'The Lifespan of a Fact'.

