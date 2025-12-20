Daniella Jonas calls Kevin Jonas ‘my favourite part of every day’ on anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 20 On their anniversary, Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Daniella penned a note for her singer-husband Kevin Jonas, whom she tagged as her “favourite part of every day.”

Daniella took to Instagram, where she shared a string of loved up pictures of herself with Kevin. In the images, the two are seen sharing a kiss in front of Christmas trees.

She wrote: “You’re my favorite part of every day. My heart feels at home with you and I’m forever grateful for the love we share and the life we’re building together. Happy anniversary @kevinjonas”

Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas have two daughters.The couple met while vacationing with their families in the Bahamas in May 2007. Their first daughter was born in February 2014 and their second daughter was born in October 2016.

Kevin rose to fame as the lead guitarist of the pop rock band Jonas Brothers alongside his younger brothers, singer-songwriters Joe and Nick Jonas.

The three brothers became prominent figures on the Disney Channel alongside his brothers in the late 2000s, gaining a large following through the network: they appeared in the widely successful musical television film, Camp Rock and its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

After the Jonas Brothers confirmed a hiatus in 2012, Kevin appeared on his own reality series that same year, Married to Jonas, with his wife, Danielle Jonas. Following the band's initial break-up in 2013, he appeared on the seventh seasonof The Celebrity Apprentice in 2014.

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers reunited and would go on to release their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, that summer. The band members appeared in two documentaries named Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

It was in late 2025, when he released his maiden solo single, "Changing".

