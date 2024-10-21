Danielle Peazer shares heartfelt final message from Liam Payne before his untimely death

Washington [US], October 21 : In a poignant revelation, Danielle Peazer, the former girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, shared the final message she received from him just weeks before his tragic death.

The 36-year-old dancer posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on October 20, reflecting on their shared memories and the emotional significance of his message.

Peazer recalled that Payne had expressed joy about newfound happiness with partner, Sonny Jay, and their daughter, Mia.

"Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia is something I'll cherish forever".

Payne, who died on October 16 after falling several stories from a balcony in Buenos Aires, first met Peazer in 2010 during his time on 'The X Factor', where she was a backup dancer. The couple dated for over two years before parting ways in 2013.

In her message, Peazer emphasized Payne's pride in being a father. "His most important role and something he was the most proud of out of all of his monumental successes was that he was a father," she reflected.

She expressed sorrow over the impact of his death on his son, Bear, and extended her condolences to Payne's family.

"The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible and I will continue to support you in any way I am able to," she added.

Peazer further addressed Payne directly, using his initials, "LJP," and expressed disbelief over his passing.

"Despite being aware of your struggles over the years, I hoped and prayed that this day would never come. But now we're all facing the reality of living a life without your presence," she wrote.

Her tribute also acknowledged their complex relationship, stating, "You could also wind me up so much and I probably annoyed the hell out of you sometimes too."

She reflected on their ability to disagree yet remain supportive of one another over the years.

Peazer concluded her heartfelt message with gratitude for the lessons she learned from Payne.

"I'm sorry your story didn't end differently, and I'm sorry you didn't ever get to share more of your magic with the world," she said, signing off with "Rest easy my friend."

In a previous tribute posted on October 19, Peazer expressed her struggle to process the news of Payne's death, thanking those who reached out with condolences and support.

