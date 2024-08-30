Danish Sood Reflects on His Character From Naam Namak Nishan

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered its patriotic-drama series Naam Namak Nishan. The series follows young cadets as they face challenges and overcome obstacles to become Indian soldiers at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. This aspirational tale embodies the indomitable spirit and unity of the Indian Armed Forces, who are always dedicated to serving the nation. Produced by Juggernaut Studios, Naam Namak Nishan is brought to life by an outstanding cast, featuring Varun Sood, Helly Shah, Roshni Walia, and Danish Sood in pivotal roles.

Danish Sood who portrays the role of Gurbaaz Sing, a lower-middle-class boy, sheds light on his character. He said, “Gurbaaz is a carefree, middle-class boy with big dreams of joining the Indian Army. His innocent outlook on life leads him on a journey of self-discovery, where he learns to embrace his identity through self-love and humor. Along the way, he gains a better understanding of himself, the people around him, and figure out how he must navigate life as he matures”.