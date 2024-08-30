Danish Sood shares details about ‘Naam Namak Nishan’ character

Mumbai, Aug 30 Actor Danish Sood, who plays the role of Gurbaaz Singh in the show “Naam Namak Nishan”, has shed light on his character and said that he “is a carefree, middle-class boy with big dreams of joining the Indian Army.”

Danish, who portrays the role of a lower-middle-class, said: “Gurbaaz is a carefree, middle-class boy with big dreams of joining the Indian Army. His innocent outlook on life leads him on a journey of self-discovery, where he learns to embrace his identity through self-love and humour.”

“Along the way, he gains a better understanding of himself, the people around him, and figures out how he must navigate life as he matures”.

The show is set against the backdrop of the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, the show chronicles the journey of young cadets from across the country. “Naam Namak Nishan” pays homage to the courage, dedication, honour, and valor of the Indian Armed Forces, who overcome their divides of race, class, caste, and creed, with the primary objective of serving the motherland.

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, the series also stars Varun Sood, Helly Shah, and Roshni Walia in pivotal roles.

Earlier Varun Sood had shed light on his ‘Naam Namak Nishan’ character.

“My character is someone who has long aspired to enlist in the military. He is shaped by a disciplined upbringing within a strict family environment. Yuvraj has a rigid personality; he knows how to comprehend emotions.”

“He considers himself as the only right person and fails to comprehend others' opinions. But this stubborn perspective gradually changes after he joins OTA, where he meets people from diverse backgrounds.”

