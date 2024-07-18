Dare to face the truth: 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra'

Mumbai, July 18 Director M.K. Shivaaksh’s 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra' is one of the most discussed movies of the year.

The story revolves around India’s most controversial Godhra case, which occurred in 2002 when 59 people were burned alive on the Sabarmati Express at Godhra station.

The train was coming from Ayodhya, and most of the passengers were Kar Sevaks.

Mahmood Qureshi (played by Ranvir Shorey), a lawyer representing the Muslim side of the Godhra case in court, faces Ravindra Pandya (Manoj Joshi), a lawyer representing the Hindu side.

The proceedings focus on determining whether the Godhra case was an accident or a conspiracy. Lawyer Mahmood Qureshi tries to prove that the Godhra train burning case was an accident, but was it really so easy to prove? To find the answer, one must watch the film.

This high-voltage courtroom drama is beautifully directed by M.K. Shivaaksh.

Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Joshi are the main attractions of the film, brilliantly portraying the roles of opposing lawyers in court.

In addition, other actors such as Hitu Kanodia, Denisha Ghumra, Rajeev Surti, Akshita Namdev, and M.K. Shivaaksh have also done justice to their parts.

Live human burning scenes and a few burned dead body scenes are portrayed in a way that is difficult to watch with the naked eye.

The director has tried to realistically showcase what actually happened in the Godhra burning train case.

The dialogues, both inside and outside the court, are well-balanced.

Many common questions about the Godhra case remain unanswered, but after watching this movie, the audience will find many of the answers they have been seeking for the past three decades.

In addition to the excellent direction and screenplay, the music is another strength of the film.

The music by V. Rakx and Yug Bhusal is quite impressive and suits the situation.

The song 'Ho Mangalam' by singer Kailash Kher enhances the film's beauty.

The role of the media in presenting the Godhra case is questioned in the film. The media and a few intellectuals discuss what happened after the train was burned, but not who burned the train.

The filmmakers have tried to cover those uncovered or least covered stories of the Godhra case, paying tribute to the Godhra victims who were burned alive in the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express.

Overall, this film is one of the finest attempts to bring the untold story of Godhra to light and, to a greater extent, answer many unanswered questions about this high-profile case. So, why wait? Go and watch it in your nearest cinema hall.

Film: Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra

Starring: Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Joshi, Hitu Kanodia, Denisha Ghumra, Rajeev Surti, Akshita Namdev, and M.K. Shivaaksh

Producer: B.J. Purohit

Director: M.K. Shivaaksh

Genre: Drama

Duration: 02:13 hours

Censor: A

IANS Rating: ****

