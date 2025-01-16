'Daredevil: Born Again' trailer drops: Matt Murdock returns to the MCU

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 16 : There is good news for Marvel fans as 'Daredevil' is officially making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Disney on Wednesday evening unveiled the trailer for the much-awaited series 'Daredevil: Born Again', which will premiere on Disney+ on March 4 this year.

The series marks the reintroduction of Charlie Cox as 'Daredevil', aka Matt Murdock, along with other iconic characters from the original Netflix series. Fans last saw Daredevil in the 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where he appeared opposite Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters. He also made brief appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo. However, Born Again will serve as his first lead TV role in the MCU since the Netflix show ended after three seasons.



The story will follow Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, as he fights for justice in his law firm while navigating his dual identity as Daredevil. The series also sees the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna.

As per Deadline, the Daredevil: Born Again logline reads, "Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

The series is helmed by showrunner Dario Scardapane along with executive producers Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Christopher Ord, Matthew Corman, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead. Episodes are directed by Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd, and the duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

