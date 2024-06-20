Daredevil Rohit Shetty relives his teens by doing ‘raw, real stunts’
By IANS | Published: June 20, 2024 12:07 PM2024-06-20T12:07:38+5:302024-06-20T12:10:05+5:30
Mumbai, June 20 Filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty revealed that the "raw and real stunts" in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' make him relive his teenage years as a stuntman.
Rohit took to Instagram on Thursday morning and shared two pictures from the sets of the stunt-based reality show, currently being filmed in Romania.
The first image depicted Rohit walking on the sets.
The second image showcased Rohit performing a death-defying stunt on a truck, with a car on fire emerging from it.
The filmmaker captioned the image: “Khatron Ke Khiladi raw and real stunts... That is what I like about my show. Makes me relive my teen years as a stuntman.”
Rohit, who is known for action comedy and masala films, has helmed blockbusters such as the 'Golmaal' franchise, the 'Singham' franchise, 'Sooryavanshi', 'Simmba', and 'Chennai Express'.
Hosting 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' since 2014, Rohit is preparing for the release of the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham Again', the third instalment in the 'Singham' franchise.
The first part premiered in 2011, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.
