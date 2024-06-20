Daredevil Rohit Shetty relives his teens by doing ‘raw, real stunts’

Mumbai, June 20 Filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty revealed that the "raw and real stunts" in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' make him relive his teenage years as a stuntman.

Rohit took to Instagram on Thursday morning and shared two pictures from the sets of the stunt-based reality show, currently being filmed in Romania.

The first image depicted Rohit walking on the sets.

The second image showcased Rohit performing a death-defying stunt on a truck, with a car on fire emerging from it.

The filmmaker captioned the image: “Khatron Ke Khiladi raw and real stunts... That is what I like about my show. Makes me relive my teen years as a stuntman.”

Rohit, who is known for action comedy and masala films, has helmed blockbusters such as the 'Golmaal' franchise, the 'Singham' franchise, 'Sooryavanshi', 'Simmba', and 'Chennai Express'.

Hosting 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' since 2014, Rohit is preparing for the release of the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham Again', the third instalment in the 'Singham' franchise.

The first part premiered in 2011, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor