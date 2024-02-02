Darius Rucker taken in custody in Tennessee for minor drug offense

Nashville (Tennessee) [US], February 2 : The country music singer Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday for a minor narcotics violation, CNN reported.

According to Lt. Becky Coyle of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Rucker was taken into custody by Franklin police and charged with simple possession/casual trade and violating registration laws.

Authorities did not specify what kind of material Rucker was carrying. He was given a $10,500 bond and freed.

Mark Puryear, Rucker's lawyer, said in a statement to CNN that his client "is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanour charges."

The country musician, who is most known for his work with Hootie & the Blowfish, was arrested on Thursday in his home county of Williamson County.

There, he posed for a mug shot for the Sheriff's Department and was subsequently charged with three distinct misdemeanours, as per TMZ.

Darius was taken into custody on one count of breaking the state's car registration legislation and two counts of simple possession/casual trade of a controlled drug.

DMV law enforcement officers claimed Darius broke the law when he allowed his car's tags to expire.

TMZ confirmed that Darius bonded out and is no longer in custody.

DR was hauled into the jail at approximately 10 AM PT and released after about an hour.

Rucker is a three-time Grammy winner and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.

