Darlings' Trailer: Alia Bhatt aces her act in her maiden production

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's debut production has finally hit the web. Featuring Alia and Shefali Shah as a clever mother-daughter duo, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The trailer opens with Alia and Shefali visiting a police station to file a missing persons police complaint against former's husband, Hamza (Vijay Varma). The two are the masterminds of Hamza's kidnapping and even take help from Roshan Mathew's Zulfi. Later in the trailer, its revealed why the mother-daughter duo decided to kidnap and torture Hamza in their own house and why it may be absolutely justified.

The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen, who makes her directorial debut with the film. Darlings is touted as a dark comedy-drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo .Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, Darlings will release on Netflix on August 5. Sharing her excitement about the film, Alia had said in a statement, "Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over."

