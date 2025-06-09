Darren Criss wins first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, dedicates it to his wife

Washington DC [US], June 9 : Actor and singer-songwriter Darren Criss received the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

While accepting it, he said, "A lot of humans got me here," referring to the robot character he plays in the original musical.

He dedicated his win to his wife Mia, saying, "The real hero about this for this remarkable journey is my wife, Mia, who took a massive swing on allowing me to do this," he said in his speech, reported People.

He further said, "To allow this crazy upheaval in our life, to make this logistically possible, and for bearing the brunt of raising two tiny friends under three, so that I could raise a singing robot at the Belasco Theatre eight times a week."

Chris continued, "You're the very pedestal that upholds the shiny spinny bit in our lives, and your love and your support for me and our beautiful children, combined with the miracle of working on something as magical as Maybe Happy Ending, has been and will always be award enough," reported People.

The actor also shouted out costar Helen J Shen, saying he was "so proud" of a "Broadway debut for the books. This is where you belong." After honouring his mother, father and brother, as well as "every teacher to ever have taught me," he concluded, "Everybody out there, break a leg, and I'm gonna go celebrate with my favourite kind of people to party with: theatre people!"

Criss garnered his first Tony Award nomination this year for his performance as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending. The musical follows two retired "Helperbot" robots in the distant future as they develop an odd alliance. Will Aronson and Hue Park wrote the book for the Tony-winning production, which is directed by Michael Arden and features music by Aronson, lyrics by Park. The Glee alum appears in the film alongside Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi.

Maybe Happy Ending garnered ten Tony Award nominations this year, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Scenic Design for a Musical. Following Criss' win, the show won Best Musical.

Criss made his Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The Emmy winner's previous Broadway credits also include Hedwig and the Angry Inch and American Buffalo. He also starred in Off-Broadway's long-running production of Little Shop of Horrors, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor