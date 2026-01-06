Darren Star's 'Emily in Paris' renewed for sixth season

Washington, DC [US], January 6 : Netflix has renewed the popular romantic dramedy 'Emily in Paris', starring Lily Collins, for a sixth season. The renewal comes less than three weeks after the fifth season premiered on the streaming platform and delivered strong viewership numbers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The season racked up 26.8 million views worldwide (155 million hours divided by a running time of 5 hours, 47 minutes) over its first 11 days, as per the outlet.

The season follows Emily (Collins) to Italy, where she opens a satellite office for the marketing agency she works for in Rome. She strikes up a new romantic relationship there, but - spoiler alert - ultimately opts to return to Paris, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"She really chooses her own life in Paris and her work, and what she's worked so hard to achieve," series creator Darren Star told The Hollywood Reporter about Emily's decision. "I think ultimately that's where her heart was and it clarified for her the fact that she wants to be in Paris and she wants to live there, and it's not a temporary thing," as quoted by the outlet.

Star also hinted that season six could revisit the complicated relationship between Emily and chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo. While stopping short of confirming a reunion, he suggested that the door remains open for the two characters to find their way back to each other.

"I don't think that Emily and Gabriel would be ... I don't think it'll be an instant relationship, though I do believe that people can find their way back to each other," he said.

Star also received an honour from French President Emmanuel Macron in December. He was awarded the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour), the highest civilian honour France recognises.

The cast for Emily in Paris Season 5 includes star and producer Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello), Thalia Besson (Genevieve), Paul Forman (Nico), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), Minnie Driver (Princess Jane), Bryan Greenberg (Jake), and Michèle Laroque (Yvette).

'Emily in Paris' is produced by Paramount Television Studios in association with Darren Star Productions and Jax Media, with Darren Star serving as executive producer along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss and Joe Murphy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

