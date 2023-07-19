Darshan Raval treats his fans to his latest monsoon track ‘Lo Aayi Barsaat’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Singer Darshan Raval, who is known for several of his monsoon tracks including ‘Ishq Chadha Hai’, ‘Ab Fir Se Jab Baarish’, ‘Ye Baarish’, ‘Baarish Lete Aana’, among others has come up with another song which depicts the emotion of love and monsoon. He has released the second track from his latest album ‘Dard’, titled, ‘Lo Aayi Barsaat’.

While talking about his latest song, he shared, "I am thrilled to release the second track of my new album 'Dard'. It's a very special song for me, and I hope my fans will enjoy listening to it. It's a beautiful monsoon track about love and longing, something I believe everyone can relate to.”

Darshan said that he loves to treat his fans with monsoon songs and this is another creation that falls in the same category.

“Like every year I want to give my fans a special monsoon song that they can enjoy and listen to on a loop. I just try and push the envelope further every year and I hope the team’s efforts bear fruit this year too” he added.

‘Lo Aayi Barsaat’ is released on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.

