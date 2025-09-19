Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 7: Dilip Prabhavalkar’s Marathi Suspense Thriller Maintains Strong Run; Rs 75 Lakh Away from Rs 10 Crore

Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 7: The Marathi thriller Dashavatar, directed by Subodh Khanolkar, is nearing the Rs 10 crore milestone in its first week at the box office. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 1.20 crore on its seventh day, taking its total net collections in India to Rs 9.25 crore. Thursday’s occupancy was 27.59 per cent, higher in evening and night shows.

The film opened with Rs 60 lakh on its first Friday. Collections rose over the weekend with Rs 1.4 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.4 crore on Sunday. Weekdays showed steady earnings, with Monday at Rs 1.1 crore and Tuesday slightly higher at Rs 1.3 crore. Wednesday and Thursday brought Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 1.20 crore respectively.

Dashavatar stars Dilip Prabhawalkar along with Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Abhinay Berde, Ravi Kale, Vijay Kenkare, Sunil Tawde, and Aarti Wadagbalkar.

With strong collections and positive word of mouth, Dashavatar is emerging as a surprise hit for the Marathi film industry.