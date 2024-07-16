"Daughters are life's biggest blessings": Nita Ambani speaks on significance of Kanyadaan at Anant-Radhika's wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : The wedding celebrations of Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, were held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and it was a blend of opulence and tradition.

The wedding ceremony was attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

It proved to be the biggest gathering of religious and spiritual leaders in recent memory.

The visuals from the wedding rituals show the firm faith of Ambani family in Indian traditions and culture.

Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani explained the broader significance of Kanyadaan as a union where two families come together, one gaining a son and the other a daughter.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Kim Kardashian and many others were present to witness the wedding rituals.

Speaking just before the Kanyadaan ceremony during Anant and Radhika's wedding, she underscored the importance of daughters in Hindu culture and highlighted the strongly self-reforming nature of Hindu philosophy, which has enabled women to be adored and respected through time.

She said, "At this moment, I am overwhelmed with emotions, joy, gratitude and deep devotion as I watch these two pieces of my heart, Anant and Radhika, unite in this eternal bond. In Hindu tradition, marriage is a solemn promise, not just for this lifetime, but for seven lifetimes. It's a belief that souls destined to find each other do so again and again, their love deepening with each lifetime. As we continue with the Vivaah Sanskar, the wedding ceremony, we are about to witness the noblest of all acts in Indian culture, the Kanyadaan, commonly signifying the giving away of the bride by her parents."

On talking about the significance of kanyadaan and the importance of women in a family, she shared, "As a daughter myself, as the mother of a daughter and also a mother-in-law, I know that no parent can ever give away their daughters. Daughters are life's biggest blessings and greatest joys. They are manifestations of Goddess Lakshmi, bringing abundance and auspiciousness to our homes and lives from the time they are born. They are the purest part of our souls, intertwined with our very being...A daughter is not a possession to be transferred. She is a blessing to be cherished and treasured..."

"An Indian wedding rests on the foundation of perfect equality between var and kanya, between groom and bride, and also between their two families. Hence, the true cultural significance of kanyadaan is that the bride's parents accept the groom as their son and entrust his family with their precious daughter," she added.

She conveyed a message to Radhika Merchant's parents, Viren Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant, "My dearest Shaila and Viren, today you are not giving away your daughter to us. Rather, you are gaining a son and a new family."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebration proved to be a lavish affair and was attended by the who's who of the business, political and entertainment worlds. The visuals from the wedding celebration make it one of the most memorable and magnificent events. Several politicians and eminent personalities attended the grand celebration.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14. The Ambani family also hosted a reception for the media and Reliance employees on July 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They touched his feet as he gave the newlyweds his blessings.Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his family also attended the ceremony.

Politicians like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and others were also among the emminent guests.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Ajit Pawar graced the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

The UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, the UK's Ambassador to India Alex Ellis, and the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti graced the occasion, among many others.

Joining Boris Johnson were other notable figures, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and American boxing legend Mike Tyson, both of whom were spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai.

American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were also part of the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

The ceremony, marked by the presence of spiritual delegates, several political dignitaries, and celebrities, showcased a blend of tradition and modernity.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The Ambani family hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13, marking another chapter in their lavish celebrations, with prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor gracing the occasion.

For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.

Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations continued with the 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14 and the Ambani family hosted a reception for media and Reliance employees on July 15.

