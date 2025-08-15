Dave Bautista, Leila George board 'Road House 2'

Los Angeles [US], August 15 : Dave Bautista and come on board for 'Road House 2' to join Jake Gyllenhaal.

The sequel will be directed by 'Heads of State' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, as per Variety.

Character and plot details are being kept under wraps. Will Beal is writing the script for producers Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment, and Gyllenhaal and Josh McLaughlin's Nine Stories.

Australian-born George is currently in production on Ryan Murphy's "American Love Story," where she'll play Kelly Klein, confidante to Carolyn Bessette and ex-wife of designer Calvin Klein. George most recently appeared in Alfonso Cuaron's Apple TV+ series "Disclaimer," which earned her a Critics Choice Award nomination. She is represented by WME, Strand Entertainment, United Agents in the U.K. and United Management in Australia.

Bautista is fresh off a cameo in Paramount's relaunched "The Naked Gun" spoof franchise, and will next be seen in "Trap House" and Amazon MGM Studios' "The Wrecking Crew."

He is represented by WME and attorney Karl Austen.

