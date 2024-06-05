Dave Bautista takes on action-comedy role in 'The Killer's Game' trailer

Washington [US], June 5 : Lionsgate has unleashed the adrenaline-pumping trailer for its upcoming action-comedy film, 'The Killer's Game,' featuring the formidable Dave Bautista in the lead role.

Based on the book by Jay R Bonansing and brought to life by the creative minds of Rand Ravich and James Coyne, the movie promises an exhilarating blend of action and humour. Set to hit theatres on September 13, the film introduces audiences to Joe Flood, portrayed by Bautista, a renowned hitman who finds himself in a perilous situation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHK6WghyWGY&ab_channel=LionsgateMovies

The narrative centres around Joe Flood, a top hitman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, makes a fateful decision to orchestrate his own demise. However, his plan takes an unexpected turn when the very hitmen he hires to fulfil the contract also target his ex-girlfriend, played by the talented Sofia Boutella.

As the stakes soar, Joe must navigate a treacherous path, confronting an army of assassin colleagues while endeavouring to win back the love of his life before time runs out.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the intense and action-packed world of 'The Killer's Game,' showcasing Bautista's character fighting for survival and love amidst a maelstrom of danger.

With a stellar supporting cast including Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley, the film promises a rollercoaster ride of suspense and entertainment.

Director JJ Perry weaves a gripping tale of suspense and humour, as Joe Flood, initially resigned to his fate, embarks on a journey that challenges his very existence. The film's ensemble of producers and executive producers, including Andrew Lazar, Steve Richards, Kia Jam, and a host of others, have crafted a cinematic experience that seems sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

As the trailer unfolds, viewers are drawn into the high-stakes world of assassins, with compelling dialogue and heart-stopping action sequences. The tension escalates as Joe Flood confronts unexpected twists and turns, pitting him against a relentless onslaught of adversaries in a bid to rewrite his destiny.

With the stage set for a gripping and action-packed release on September 13, 'The Killer's Game' promises to be a thrilling and entertaining spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

As the countdown begins, fans eagerly anticipate the chance to witness Dave Bautista's transformative performance in this high-octane action-comedy.

