David Beckham recalls celebrating Diwali with ‘great company’ Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Mumbai, Oct 21 Football legend David Beckham recalled celebrating Diwali in India a few years ago with Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahujar.

Backham took to his Instagram stories, where he had shared the post, which was later re-shared by the actress. In the image, Sonam and Beckham are seen posing together during Diwali celebration. The football legend could be seen holding a plate filled with Indian food, including roti, sabzi and sweets.

The text overlay read: “Loved celebrating Diwali with great company (& great food!) in India a few years ago @sonamkapoor @anandahuja.”

It was in 2023, when Beckham visited India and Sonam played the perfect host to him. Sonam and Anand had hosted a grand welcome party for the former English footballer at their residence in Mumbai.

In other news, Sonam on Monday shared a glimpse from her family's intimate Dhanteras celebration.

Sharing a video montage, she captioned her post as, "Our hearts (and home) are glowing a little brighter this Diwali. From our little family to yours — wishing you love, laughter & light. Anand, Sonam & Vayu."

In the video, Sonam is seen dressed in a heavily embroidered maroon and red ensemble adorned with traditional silver jewellery and bangles.

The actress looked elegant as she performed the rituals alongside her husband, Anand, who was seen dressed in an ivory kurta-pyjama.

The son, Vayu, dressed in a white embroidered kurta, was also seen sitting close to his parents during the puja, adding an adorable charm to the family portrait.

Sonam married Anand in May 2018 after dating for nearly four years. The couple welcomed their first child, Vaayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.

Sonam has starred in critically acclaimed movies like "Neerja", "Ranjanaa", "Veere Di Wedding", and "Delhi 6". However, she took a sabbatical from Bollywood after the birth of her son, choosing to focus on family.

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Up next, Sonam will be seen in the “Battle of Bittora.” It is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name that shares the love story between two upcoming politicians who despite being in love are contesting elections against each other. The drama will be produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film, in collaboration with Communication Network.

