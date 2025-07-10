David Beckham wishes happy birthday to 'Daddy's Pretty Lady' Harper as she turns 14

Mumbai, July 10 David Beckham penned a lovely birthday wish for 'Daddy's Pretty Lady' Harper Beckham as she turned 14 years old on Thursday.

The first picture of the post showed David planting a kiss on little Harper's adorable cheeks, after which was another picture from her childhood.

He further dropped a goofy image of Harper, along with a still of her posing with a football.

The post also included some more pictures of the former football player with her baby girl over the years, spaning from her early childhood to more recent picture of the father and daughter duo.

Wishing Harper on her birthday, David wrote, "Happy Birthday to Daddy's Pretty Lady ..To the most special precious young lady who is kind & beautiful inside and out , thank you for making each day brighter for us all... we love you Harpie have the best day ever Love Daddy #HarperSeven @victoriabeckham."

Before this, David's better half and Harper's mother, Victoria Beckham also penned a lovely birthday wish for her daughter.

The 51 year old fashion designer took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of photos from Harper’s childhood.

Calling her youngest one, her "world”, Victorial penned a heartfelt note that read, “Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I’m so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming”.

“You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy. We love you so so much!! Enjoy your special day!! Kisses @davidbeckham xxx," she further wrote.

Additionally, Harper’s older brother Romeo dropped a photo of the brother and sister duo dressed sharply during and event, and captioned it, “Happy 14th to the most amazing human there is, love you always and forever.”

Along with this, David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn also shared a pic with her kid sister on social media and wished her with the following words, "Happy birthday harper we love u x," and tagged his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn's post comes amid his ongoing feud with his parents David and Victoria.

