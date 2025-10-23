David Chase returning to HBO with 'Project: MKUltra'

Los Angeles [US], October 23 : The Sopranos creator David Chase is returning to HBO with 'Project: MKUltra', a limited series.

The project will be based on the non-fiction book Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKUltra by author John Lisle, as per Deadline.

Chase has optioned the book and will write the adaptation, which falls under the first-look deal his company Riverain Pictures has at HBO.

Project: MKUltra is a dramatic thriller centered on the infamous chemist and spymaster Sidney Gottlieb, often known as The Black Sorcerer, who headed the CIA's MKUltra Psychedelic program, which conducted dangerous and deadly mind control experiments on willing - and unwilling - subjects during the height of the Cold War. Gottlieb is also known as the unwitting godfather of the entire LSD counterculture.

Chase and Nicole Lambert serve as executive producers on Project: MKUltra for Riverain Pictures, where Nicole Lambert also heads Production and Development.

Chase is a seven-time Emmy winner, earning five for The Sopranosincluding two for Outstanding Drama Series.

As per Deadline, after the show starring the late James Gandofini wrapped its six-season run in 2007, Chase focused his attention on features, writing, directing and producing the 2012 film Not Fade Away and co-writing and producing The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints Of Newark, released in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor