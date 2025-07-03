David Corenswet recalls 'special experience' with former Superman actors

Washington [US], July 3 : Actor David Corenswet, the new face of 'Superman' in the upcoming reboot, has shared his experience of connecting with former actors who have played the iconic role.

According to People magazine, in an interview, Corenswet revealed that he exchanged letters with Tyler Hoechlin and Henry Cavill, who had previously portrayed Superman.

Corenswet appreciated the words of encouragement from Hoechlin and Cavill, and said, "They both, in their way, sort of refrained from giving advice... But it was really wonderful to get words of encouragement from them and then to be able to write to them and talk about how appreciative I was of the way that they had stewarded the character in their time."

He described the experience as "special," as quoted by Variety.

Corenswet also received support from Will Reeve, son of the late Christopher Reeve, who made 'Superman' a big-screen icon.

Will Reeve makes a special cameo in the new film, and Corenswet appreciated his enthusiasm and encouragement on set.

The reboot, directed by James Gunn and starring Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, hits theatres on July 11.

Corenswet's performance as Superman has generated excitement among fans and critics alike.

