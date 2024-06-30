David Duchovny recalls working with Angelina Jolie in 'Playing God', says, "I just knew she was a movie star"

Washington [US], June 30 : American actor, writer, producer and musician David Duchovny, who is known for playing FBI agent Fox Mulder on the TV series 'The X-Files' recalled working with Angelina Jolie in the 1997 dramatic crime thriller film 'Playing God', directed by Andy Wilson and said that while working with her, he felt like he discovered that she is a "movie star", reported Deadline.

The film stars David Duchovny , Timothy Hutton, and Angelina Jolie.

"I feel like I discovered Angelina Jolie," Duchovny said in an interview when asked what he thought about his former co-stars."

"I was casting, I was part of the casting. I didn't discover her, but... she came in, and I just knew she was a movie star, and I told everybody [that] we've gotta cast her," he explained.

The film written by Mark Haskell Smith, centred on "a disgraced surgeon [who] leaves his former life and reinvents himself as a gunshot doctor in the criminal underworld."

'Playing God' also starred Timothy Hutton, Michael Massee, Peter Stormare, Andrew Tiernan, Gary Dourda, John Hawkes, and many more.

Before starring as Claire opposite Duchovny, Jolie had worked in movies such as 'Cyborg 2' (1993), 'Hackers' (1995), 'Without Evidence' (1996), 'Live Is All There Is' (1996), 'Mojave Moon' (1996), and 'Foxfire' (1996).

After 'Playing God', Jolie went on to work in films like 'Hell's Kitchen' (1998), 'Playing by Heart' (1998), 'Pushing Tin' (1999), 'The Bone Collector' (1999), Girl, Interrupted (1999), 'Gone in 60 Seconds' (2000), and 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' (2001), reported Deadline.

