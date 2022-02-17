David Duchovny, Ron Livingston to star in battle Comedy 'The Estate'

Los Angeles, Feb 17 'Californication' star David Duchovny and Ron Livingston have joined the inheritance battle comedy "The Estate."

The actors join a star-studded cast that includes leads Toni Collette and Anna Faris, alongside Kathleen Turner, Rosemary DeWitt and Keyla Monterroso. Production is currently underway in New Orleans, reports variety.com.

Directed by Dean Craig, who also wrote the script, the film revolves around sisters Macey (Collette) and Savanna (Faris), who learn their wealthy but estranged Aunt Hilda is dying from cancer. Seeing this as an opportunity to get her inheritance and rescue their dying café, the sisters plan to improve their bitter relationship and cater to Hilda's needs.

However, when they get to the extravagant estate, the siblings find that they're not the only ones in the family with shifted morals. Cousins Beatrice and Richard have come along with the same plan to swoon Hilda into giving them her estate, and soon, it becomes a battle between the eclectic family as to who can impress the matriarch the most and come out on top.

Signature Films' Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel will produce alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson under their Pretty Matches Production banner. Executive producers include David Haring and Capstone Global's Christian Mercuri. Capstone launched international sales earlier this week at the virtual European Film Market.

Two-time Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy nominee Duchovny is known for his iconic roles as FBI Agent Fox Mulder in 'The X-Files', and as Hank Moody in 'Californication'. He will next be seen starring in the Judd Apatow Netflix comedy 'The Bubble', as well as, the Kenya Barris Netflix comedy, 'You People'.

Meanwhile, Livingston received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in 'Band of Brothers' and a SAG nomination for his role in 'Boardwalk Empire'.

His film and TV credits include 'The Tender Bar', 'Tully', 'Loudermilk', 'A Million Little Things' and 'Search Party'. Most recently, he wrapped production on Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" for DC Comics.

