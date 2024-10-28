David Harris, star of cult classic 'The Warriors' dies at 75

Washington [US], October 28 : Actor David Harris, best known for his role as Cochise in the 1979 cult film 'The Warriors', died at the age of 75, according to Variety.

Harris died on Friday at his home in New York City after a battle with cancer, his daughter Davina Harris confirmed to the New York Times.

'In The Warriors', Harris played Cochise, a key member of the red vest-wearing gang at the center of the film.

Directed by Walter Hill and based on Sol Yurick's 1965 novel, the movie tells the story of a gang wrongfully framed for murder, forced to journey across New York City from the Bronx to Coney Island. Cochise stood out with his unique fashion style, sporting a headband and a turquoise necklace, symbolizing rebellion.

The Warriors was not initially well-received by critics when it was released, but it later developed a passionate following.

Beyond 'The Warriors', Harris appeared in several films, including Brubaker (1980), Quicksilver (1980), and Fatal Beauty (1987). His TV credits include roles on Law & Order: SVU, ER, and NYPD Blue.

Harris is survived by his daughter, mother Maude Marie Harris, sister Jeannette C. Harris-Zwerin, brothers Arthur A. Harris and Vincent J. Harris, and two grandchildren.

