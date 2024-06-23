David Henrie reflects on reuniting with Selena Gomez for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel

Washington [US], June 23 : David Henrie, known for his role as Justin Russo in the popular Disney Channel series 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' has teased a heartfelt reunion with his co-star Selena Gomez in the upcoming revival of the show.

In an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Henrie discussed the highly anticipated sequel series on Disney+, where he reprises his role as Justin Russo, now navigating life as a mortal alongside his family.

The plot thickens when Alex Russo (played by Selena Gomez) introduces a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) into Justin's life, leading him to mentor the aspiring wizard.

Reflecting on working with Gomez again after more than a decade since the original series ended, Henrie expressed his excitement and admiration, saying, "It was awesome. We didn't want it to end. It was great. She's so good. She has such a quick wit that's only gotten stronger."

Henrie also hinted at scenes in the revival that will resonate deeply with fans of the original series.

"We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show, and they're really touching, and they went really well. So, I'm excited for you to see it," he shared in the interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

While Jake T. Austin, who played their onscreen brother Max, may not be returning for the sequel series, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise will reprise their roles as Russo parents Theresa and Jerry, respectively.

Filming for the revival series commenced in April under the direction of Andy Fickman, who also directed the pilot episode and will helm multiple episodes of the series.

The show is slated to premiere later this year on both Disney Channel and Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Henrie emphasized the commitment to maintaining the essence of the original series, aiming to capture its themes, values, and comedic elements.

He highlighted new aspects of the storyline, particularly exploring Justin's life without his magical powers, hinting at intriguing developments from the pilot episode onward.

Joining Henrie and Gomez in the revival is a talented new cast, including Max Matenko as Justin's youngest son Milo, Alkaio Thiele as his oldest son Roman, and Mimi Gianopulos as his wife Giada.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, known for their work on 'Raven's Home,' have penned the pilot episode and serve as executive producers alongside Selena Gomez, David Henrie, and Gary Marsh.

