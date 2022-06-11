David Koechner of 'Anchorman' fame again cited for DUI

Hollywood actor David Koechner of 'Anchorman' fame has recently been cited for suspected DUI in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to online courthouse records obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Koechner, who has also appeared in some episodes of 'The Office' was pulled over early in the morning of June 4 and refused a DUI test.

Following that he was issued a ticket for OVI (meaning "operating a vehicle impaired," as Ohio does not use the DUI/DWI terminology), and a hearing is set for July 8.

Previously, on March 31, Koechner was charged with a DUI and hit and run stemming from an arrest in Ventura County, California, on December 31, 2021.

An article shared to his official Twitter account earlier this month stated that Koechner was scheduled to host a trivia night for 'The Office' on June 4 at the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton, Ohio. He recurred as Todd Packer on the American version of the sitcom.

The 59-year-old performer played sports reporter Champ Kind in the 2004 film 'Anchorman' and its 2013 sequel. He also had roles in such films as 'Waiting...' and 'Talladega Nights', and he has appeared on television series including 'The Goldbergs'.

( With inputs from ANI )

