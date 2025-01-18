David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham join 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' cast

Washington [US], January 18 : The upcoming 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' film has just added two new actors to its growing cast.

David Krumholtz, who recently appeared in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', and British actress Emily Beecham are the newest stars to join the space-faring adventure, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn also confirmed the news on his social media handle.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film is set to be a key feature in the DC Universe, produced by Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios.

The movie, which began filming this week at DC's UK production hub in Leavesden, is based on the Eisner-nominated 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' comic series by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

The storyline, though not entirely relied on by the comic, is expected to bring a fresh cosmic perspective to the character of Supergirl.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the plot will not follow the typical good versus evil narrative but instead focuses on a character-driven exploration across various worlds and alien cultures.

'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock has been cast in the leading role of Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, while other prominent figures in the cast include Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, and Jason Momoa in a cameo as the alien bounty hunter Lobo.

The film, written by Ana Nogueira, introduces Ruthye, a young alien girl who embarks on a quest for vengeance with Supergirl by her side.

Ruthye seeks revenge against Krem of the Yellow Hills, the man who killed her father, creating a compelling narrative that strays from traditional superhero tropes.

Krumholtz and Beecham are set to portray Supergirl's parents in this highly anticipated project.

This film is one of the first projects developed under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-CEOs of DC Studios.

Gunn and Safran revealed this feature as part of the initial slate of DC films when they took over the studio.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Alcock's Supergirl will make her first appearance in Gunn's Superman movie, and filming for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' is expected to continue through the winter months in the UK.

