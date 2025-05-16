David Leitch in talks to direct 'Gears Of War' movie

Washington [US], May 16 : Filmmaker David Leitch is in talks to direct a feature adaptation of the hit video game 'Gears of War' for Netflix.

Jon Spaihts is writing the script for the feature for which Netflix has partnered with The Coalition Studio, the Canadian game developer behind the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leitch and his wife and producing partner, Kelly McCormick, will produce the feature via their 87North banner along with The Coalition.

The game is set on a planet on the brink of societal collapse when a monstrous threat in the form of underground creatures known as the Locust takes humanity to the verge of extinction, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He made his directorial debut on the action film John Wick (2014) with Chad Stahelski, though only Stahelski was credited. He later also directed the films Atomic Blonde (2017), Deadpool 2 (2018), Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Bullet Train (2022), and The Fall Guy (2024).

Leitch, who established himself as a major action filmmaker with films like 'Bullet Train', 'Deadpool 2', and 'Atomic Blonde'.

Now, he is gearing up for his next project, 'How To Rob a Bank', which stars Nicholas Hoult, Pete Davidson, and Anna Sawai, has a plot that's largely under wraps, but it involves smart bank robbers who share their heists on social media while evading police.

The film Leitch is directing will be released in theatres on September 4, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor