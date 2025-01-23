David Leitch in talks to direct 'Ocean's 14' with George Clooney, Brad Pitt set to return

Washington [US], January 23 : Director David Leitch, known for his work on 'John Wick' and 'The Fall Guy', is reportedly in negotiations to direct 'Ocean's 14', a sequel to the 2007 hit 'Ocean's 13'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to bring back the iconic crew of criminals led by Danny Ocean, portrayed by George Clooney, and is expected to be produced under Clooney's Smokehouse banner in collaboration with Warner Bros.

An insider confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that 'Ocean's 14' would mark the return of Clooney as the mastermind Danny Ocean, alongside his frequent collaborator Brad Pitt.

The dynamic duo, who last worked together on 'Bullet Train' with Leitch, will reportedly reprise their roles.

Other familiar faces, including Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, are also expected to join the ensemble cast, continuing the tradition of high-stakes heists that have made the franchise a fan favourite.

The Ocean's series, which began with 'Ocean's Eleven' in 2001, is known for its elaborate heists and star-studded cast.

'Ocean's 13', the most recent instalment in the main series, hit theatres in 2007, grossing over USD 420 million at the domestic box office.

The franchise later expanded with a female-led spinoff, 'Ocean's 8', in 2018, directed by Gary Ross.

The anticipated 'Ocean's 14' will be the first film in the main franchise not directed by Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the original trilogy.

While Gary Ross directed 'Ocean's 8', the latest entry in the series will see Leitch, a former stuntman turned director, don the hat.

In addition to the main franchise, another 'Ocean's' project is already in the works.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are set to star in a prequel, 'Ocean's Eleven', directed by Jay Roach. This instalment will explore a heist set in Europe during the 1960s, further expanding the Ocean's universe.

