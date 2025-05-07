David Leitch's 'How To Rob A Bank' to release on this date

Washington [US], May 7 : The makers of 'How to Rob a Bank' has announced the release date of the crime action thriller film directed by David Leitch.

The crime action thriller 'How to Rob a Bank' is walking away with a September 4, 2026 Labor Day weekend release.

The picture which stars Nicholas Hoult, Pete Davidson, and Anna Sawai has a plot that's largely under wraps, but involves smart bank robbers who share their heists on social media while evading police, as per Deadline.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick's 87 North is producing with Imagine Entertainment. The duo will produce alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum. Mark Bianculli (Hunters, upcoming Cliffhanger reboot) wrote the script and will also executive produce.

Amazon MGM Studios' has committed to theatrical in a big way, having made a big splash at CinemaCon this year with their debut on the Caesars Palace Colosseum stage.

Currently, they have the Artists Equity production, The Accountant 2 in theaters, the sequel to the 2016 Ben Affleck original crime thriller, The Accountant. The Accountant 2 has grossed well north of USD 67M at the global box office and also stars Jon Bernthal, Daniella Pineda, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, as per the outlet.

Imagine Entertainment's upcoming projects include After the Hunt, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny, The Gringo Hunters, a Spanish-language drama, based on investigative reporting, a Ron Howard-directed documentary on renowned photographer Richard Avedon, and a feature-length Barba Walters documentary.

87North Productions' upcoming slate includes Universal's Nobody 2, Ballerina Overdrive, and Fast & Loose, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor