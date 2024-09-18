David Schwimmer discusses turning down 'Men in Black' role

Washington [US], September 18 : David Schwimmer recently opened up about his decision to turn down a role in the 1997 blockbuster 'Men in Black', revealing that while he doesn't regret his choice, he acknowledges that his career would have taken a "very different trajectory" had he accepted the role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent episode of the 'Origins With Cush Jumbo' podcast, Schwimmer clarified that scheduling conflicts with his 'Friends' filming were not the reason for his decision.

Instead, Schwimmer chose to direct his first feature film, a move he described as "a brutal decision."

At the time, he had just completed filming 'The Pallbearer', his debut film alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, which did not meet the high expectations set for it.

"The studio, Miramax, wanted to lock me into a three-picture deal at a fixed price, and I said I would do that if I got to direct my first movie," he recounted, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

After lengthy negotiations, Schwimmer secured the agreement to act in three more films for Miramax in exchange for the opportunity to direct 'Since You've Been Gone', a movie about a 10-year class reunion told through the perspective of a doctor who faced humiliation on graduation day.

"We found this amazing script and were developing it. We started pre-production," Schwimmer explained, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He described the excitement surrounding the project, noting that many of his friends from his theatre company had quit their jobs to participate in the film's six-week shoot in Chicago.

However, the timeline for directing his debut film coincided with the filming schedule for 'Men in Black', presenting Schwimmer with a difficult choice.

"My summer window from 'Friends' was four months. Men in Black was going to shoot exactly when I was going to direct this film with my company," he recalled.

He emphasized that accepting the role in 'Men in Black' could have jeopardized his relationships with his theatre company members, potentially leading to irreparable damage.

Reflecting on his decision, Schwimmer noted, "I don't know if I made the right choice... you have to follow your gut, you have to follow your heart," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He recognized that starring in 'Men in Black' might have significantly changed his career trajectory, stating, "I'm really aware, whatever 20 years later maybe more, 'Men in Black' would have made me a movie star."

The 'Men in Black' franchise ultimately went on to star Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in lead roles, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

