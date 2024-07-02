David Spade, Jon Lovitz weren't good friend until this tragedy

Washington [US], July 2 : Actors Jon Lovitz and David Spade have known each other for quite long however, it was only recently that the two comedians became friends, reported People.

"I got Saturday Night Live in '85, and then '86, they kept Nora Dunn, Dennis Miller, and myself," he explained. "Then that's when Dana Carvey came in, Phil Hartman, Kevin Nealon, Janet Hooks and Victoria Jackson. So, I was in the show with Dana for four years, and we became like brothers. He's one of my best friends."

Lovitz also considered Hartman his "best friend," so when he was tragically murdered in 1998 at age 49, the comedian was devastated. Spade, 59, for his part, was also saddened by the unexpected death of his close friend Chris Farley.

"I said to David, 'Well, maybe we could become friends because we're both missing our other half ... our best friends,'" Lovitz recalled. "David goes, 'Yeah.' But I think because it was hard for me, it took a while, and then, one day, I played golf and we were playing golf and I could just tell one day, I don't know what happened. I just knew in his mind that, 'okay.'"

During the interview, the comedian also shared some wise business advice he received from the late Charles Grodin about performing on SNL. Grodin, who died in May 2021 at the age of 86, presented an episode of the renowned sketch comedy series in 1977.

"He goes, 'You can't be timid on the show, because the characters, you got to really commit,'" Lovitz explained, adding, "Lorne Michaels goes, 'When you're out there, take charge.'"

"That sets up a certain mentality. I knew what he meant because otherwise you're kind of waiting. You're looking for somebody to tell you, okay, [take] the lead," Lovitz continued. "He goes, 'No, when you're on the show, you're in charge. Take charge of the sketch. Take charge of the character.' You know what I mean? It's a certain mentality that's very helpful," reported People.

