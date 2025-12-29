David Spade opens up about 25-year feud with Eddie Murphy

Washington DC [US], December 29 : Actor and comedian David Spade has opened up about his long-standing feud with Eddie Murphy, revealing how a joke on Saturday Night Live led to a rift that lasted nearly 25 years, according to E! News.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Fly on the Wall podcast with Dana Carvey, Spade recalled how a joke he made about Murphy's 1995 film Vampire in Brooklyn during SNL's "Weekend Update" segment caused unexpected tension between the two comedians.

"It was weird going from being a super fan to having him hate me overnight," Spade said. "I was on Weekend Update, new to the show, making fun of all the celebrities, and I made fun of him and it didn't go well."

Spade added that Murphy later confronted him directly. "I didn't really fight back," he said. "I did feel a little guilty about it. And he did make some sense. I just didn't like it because he was a hero," according to E! News.

In the joke, Spade referred to Vampire in Brooklyn as "a falling star," adding, "Make a wish." However, Murphy later clarified that his disappointment stemmed less from Spade personally and more from the show itself.

In the Netflix documentary Being Eddie, Murphy said the moment hurt deeply. "It's like your alma mater taking a shot at you," he said, adding that the joke had passed through several levels of approval. "That's what y'all think of me? That's why I didn't go back for years," according to E! News.

Despite the long-standing tension, the two have since reconciled. Murphy returned to host SNL in 2019, saying the issue was long in the past. "I don't have no smoke with no David Spade," he said.

Spade confirmed the reconciliation, noting they recently spoke at the SNL 50th anniversary celebration. "Everything's fine," he said. "We're all good," according to E! News.

"I've seen him once or twice," David shared on the Fly on the Wall podcast. "And then I saw him at the 50th and we talked a little bit and everything's fine. And then they asked him about it and he said, 'Yeah, we're all good.' So yeah, we're all good," according to E! News.

