David Warner, Alia Bhatt wish Allu Arjun on his 42nd b'day; cheer fiery 'Pushpa 2' teaser

Mumbai, April 8 Actress Alia Bhatt and Australian cricketer David Warner on Monday wished Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on his 42nd birthday, and lauded the teaser of his upcoming sequel ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’.

Taking to Instagram Stories, David, who is a big fan of Allu Arjun, shared the teaser and wrote: "Happy birthday".

On March 29, David shared the picture of Allu posing next to his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai, and had referred to him as a legend.

Even during the Australia vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, Warner celebrated his century by performing the iconic ‘thaggedele’ step from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Alia also took to Instagram Stories, and said: "happy birthday @alluarjunonline !!!! What an outstanding teaser!!!!", followed by several fire emojis.

Actress Sophie Choudry penned a note saying: "Happy bday to the most iconic, my absolute fave @alluarjunonline .. Ufff what a teaser, what a look #pushpatherule !! May you have the most incredible year."

The teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India.

It shows Allu dressed as a goddess at the Jaathara with heavy make-up on.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15.

