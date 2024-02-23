"Day that changed my life": Kartik Aaryan celebrates six years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 : Actor Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

While Kartik had previously garnered acclaim for his roles in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2', it was his standout performance in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' that truly propelled him to stardom. The film not only made Aaryan a household name but also touched the hearts of audiences across the nation.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a clip from the film, which he captioned, "6 Years to This Day that changed my life. Will Always Be Your Sonu #Grateful. Thank you Luv sir and to the entire team !!#6YearsOfSonuKeTituKiSweety."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3r9hVhPRW5/

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, apart from Kartik the film also starred Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

The comedy flick, which revolves around the lifelong war between friendship and love, also stars Alok Nath in the pivotal role of Titu's sassy grandfather.

Soon after he shared the clip, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"This was absolutely the best movie to watch with friends," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Sonu divas ki hardik shubhkamnaye."

Meanwhile, Kartik will be next seen in director Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.

The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Apart from that, he also has a horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, and a romantic film 'Aashiqui 3' in his kitty.

