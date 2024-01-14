'Days of Our Lives' actor, Bill Hayes dies at 98

Los Angeles [US], January 14 : American actor Bill Hayes has died, CNN reported. He was 98.

Gregory David Mayo, the actor's agent, confirmed the actor's death in an email to CNN on Saturday, saying Hayes died peacefully on Friday morning surrounded by family including his wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes.

However, no cause of death was given.

Hayes played Doug Williams on 'Days of Our Lives,' the husband of Julie Williams who is played on the show by his real-life wife Seaforth Hayes.

His also played the father of 'Hope Williams' (Kristian Alfonso), one-half of the famed 'Days of Our Lives' duo Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope.

Hayes made his debut on the daytime soap opera in February 1970, and went on to feature in more than 2,100 episodes.

His last appearance as Williams was on December 22nd, last month.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Bill Hayes," the show wrote in a statement to CNN on Saturday

"One of the longest-running characters on Days of our Lives, Bill originated the role of 'Doug Williams' in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life. He and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years."

'Days of Our Lives' executive producer Ken Corday shared, "I have known Bill for most of my life and he embodied the heart and soul of 'Days of our Lives.' Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill's indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen."

Hayes' television credits include "Matlock" and "Frasier." In the 1950s and 1960s, he also acted in TV films of hit musicals "Kiss Me, Kate" and "Once Upon a Mattress," as well as John Brooks in the 1958 TV movie "Little Women."

"Bill Hayes meant the world to me - he is simply the best that a person could ever hope to be," his agent Gregory David Mayo added in his statement.

"He was not only a client, but a trusted friend and mentor. Bill will indeed be missed."

