Daytime Emmys 2024: Dick Van Dyke breaks records, 'General Hospital' dominates awards

Washington [US], June 8 : In a night filled with nostalgia and celebration, the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards witnessed a historic moment as veteran actor Dick Van Dyke, at the remarkable age of 98, clinched the title of the oldest-ever winner of a Daytime Emmy.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) unveiled the first of two batches of this year's Daytime Emmy Awards, with Van Dyke's triumph stealing the spotlight.

Known for his iconic roles spanning decades, Van Dyke's stellar guest performance in 'Days of Our Lives' earned him this prestigious accolade, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leading the pack with an impressive haul of awards was the acclaimed soap opera 'General Hospital', which secured four coveted trophies. The show clinched victories in categories including best directing, best writing, best supporting performance (Robert Gossett), and the crowning glory of best drama series.

Individual accolades were also presented to the notable talents in the industry, here's the full list of winners and nominees, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Night One

Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC) - Winner

Neighbors (Amazon Freevee)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Daytime Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated) - Winner

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

The View (ABC)

Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood (Syndicated)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated) - Winner

Extra (Syndicated)

Culinary Series

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network) - Winner

Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Valerie's Home Cooking (Food Network)

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel (Max)

Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS) - Winner

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital (ABC)

Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) - Winner

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Supporting Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless (CBS) - Winner

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Supporting Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC) - Winner

Bryton James as Devon Winters, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)

Guy Pearce as Mike Young, Neighbors (Amazon Freevee)

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, Days of Our Lives (Peacock) - Winner

Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, The View (ABC)

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Live with Kelly and Mark - Winner

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Daytime Personality - Daily

Frank Caprio, Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated) - Winner

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent, Inside Edition (Syndicated)

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones, Divorce Court (FOX)

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)

Writing Team For A Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC) - Winner

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Directing Team For A Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC) - Winner

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

The Friday ceremony was hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second half of the awards show, Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday night and will be available to stream on The Emmys apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv.

