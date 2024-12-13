DC Studios to go ahead with 'Clayface' feature film with Mike Flanagan writing? Deets Inside

Washington [USA], December 13 : The DC studios have given a green light to a feature film centred around Clayface, the shapeshifting Batman villain, reported Variety.

After the success of the HBO series 'Penguin', this feature film around Clayface will be written by 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' filmmaker Mike Flanagan. The production is expected to begin next year.

Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris will produce through their company 6th & Idaho Productions.

As per the report of Variety, Flanagan first pitched DC studios on a Clayface project in 2023. He also tweeted in 2021 that he was really keen to do a standalone Clayface film as a horror/thriller/tragedy.

However, he is currently busy in the direction of the "The Exorcist" for Universal, through Blumhouse and Morgan Creek. Along with this, he's also developing a series adaptation of Stephen King's novel "Carrie" for Amazon MGM Studios.

Therefore, DC has been busy finding a director.

Clayface is one of Batman's oldest villains which went through various variations since his debut in 1940 as a washed-up actor who turns to crime while donning the clay-like mask of a character he had played.

The character's shapeshifting abilities were first introduced in 1961. He has been portrayed in many live-action and animated "Batman" adaptations, including Ron Perlman on "Batman: The Animated Series" in the 1990s, Brian McManamon on the 2010s Fox series "Gotham," and, most recently, Alan Tudyk on the Max animated comedy "Harley Quinn."

The release for 'Clayface' seems prominent because the DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran shared that at DC Studios, they can do anything.

While discussing his animated series "Creature Commandos," the first official title in the new DC Universe. "We can make complete family fare. We can make something that's for general audiences, like 'Superman.' We can make something that's violent and sexual, like this. ... It's about creating a world in which we can tell the story about, you know, one type of character in different genres."

The DC studios have not announced the feature film of 'Clayface' yet.

